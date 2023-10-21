Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 10-17, 2023

Oct. 10

23900 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect entered an adult male’s room and stole property.

23900 block of Highway 99: A male was arrested for slapping neighbor and booked into jail.

23000 block of Edmonds Way: An unknown suspect withdrew money out of a savings account belonging to an adult female.

200 block of 5th Avenue South: An adult male spit and smeared food on the windows of a business.

400 block of Pine Street: An adult male got into a verbal argument with adult female daughter.

100 block of Sunset Avenue North: An adult female reported her bicycle stolen. There is no suspect information.

7300 block of 210th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances incident leads to unrelated package theft report.

Oct. 11

500 block of Edmonds Way: A vehicle was abandoned on State Route 104. Unable to get in contact with vehicle owner, vehicle was then towed from location.

7900 block of 228th Street Southwest: A stolen trailer was recovered and released to the owner.

7900 block of 228th Street Southwest: An adult female got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend.

24100 block of Highway 99: A business’s front glass door shattered, with no information about potential suspects.

800 block of 236th Street Southwest: An adult male was seen on surveillance footage stealing packages at apartment complex. The suspect identified and arrested.

9600 block of Firdale Avenue: An adult male stole gas from three vehicles at a business. The adult male also damaged some of the vehicles in the process.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: An adult male assaulted another adult male at a hospital after an argument. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

22000 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole a dealer license plate from a business.

23600 block of 84th Avenue West: A vehicle was parked on the public right of way for over 72 hours, without plates or tags, an expired registration, and facing the wrong direction.

100 block of 68th Avenue West: An unresponsive 2-year-old female who brought to the hospital was pronounced dead.

7300 block of 215th Street Southwest: Police responded to local residence after reports of a verbal domestic dispute. No assault had occurred.

23200 block of Highway 99: A male found walking in the middle of Highway 99 was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

8100 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A resident reported a transient male banging on local business window. Damage was found, case is ongoing.

Oct. 12

224th Street Southwest and Highway 99: A vehicle from local dealership found blocking the highway. Other vehicles in dealership lot were found with damage.

8400 block of Bowdoin Way: An adult male vehicle prowling caught on camera.

23200 block of Highway 99: A vehicle prowl was reported overnight in apartment complex. Various tools stolen, no suspect has been identified.

950 block of 228th Street Southwest: An adult male reported credit card fraud purchases. No suspect identified at this time.

23600 block of Highway 99: A male damaged property inside a store and was arrested.

21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male was trespassed from business after causing a disturbance.

21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male stole alcohol from business was trespassed from the location.

22000 block of Highway 99: A female reported her phone stolen from local restaurant.

Oct. 13

9500 block of 244th Street Southwest: Two unknown suspects were seen entering apartment mail room, covering camera, and walking out with several packages.

10000 block of Edmonds Way: Two businesses were reportedly broken into during the evening. No suspects or leads.

200 block of 5th Avenue South: An adult male spat on the drive-thru window and threw a paper bag on the roof of a business.

21000 block of 76th Avenue West: An attempted break-in with lock damage was reported by a local business.

300 block of 3rd Avenue South: An adult male reported a vehicle broken into overnight.

22800 block of 102nd Place West: An adult male was trespassed from a business property.

23400 block of Highway 99: An adult male damaged property at an apartment complex after getting terminated from working there.

8300 block of 234th Street Southwest: A parent called 911 after their child received inappropriate images.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: An adult female was booked into Snohomish County Jail for court order violation.

24100 block of Highway 99: An unidentified suspect committed theft from a department store.

24100 block of Highway 99: An adult male was wanted for Theft 3

17100 block of 68th Avenue West: A report of domestic assault between adult brothers results in a verbal DV report.

23700 block of 84th Avenue West: A stolen license plate was recovered in Everett. A second license plate was taken for destruction.

7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: An adult male was trespassed from Edmonds School District properties.

9100 block of Bowdoin Way: A report of verbal DV leads to male being arrested for Reckless Driving, DV warrants and Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

Oct. 14

7600 block of 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen overnight.

23600 block of Highway 99: Incorrect license plates removed from vehicle.

8200 block of Talbot Road: Charges were referred for male violating an order.

100 block of West Dayton Street: An adult male was trespassed from a business for causing a disturbance.

7200 block of of 220th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for failing to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.

9400 block of 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked on public right of way over 72 hours and facing the wrong direction was impounded.

8400 block of Main Street: Vehicles parked at a local business were prowled.

7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while the owner was attending a football game.

500 block of Paradise Lane: A local resident’s vehicle was prowled.

22200 block of block of Highway 99: An online report was sent to the department regarding domestic issues.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male cited and released for hit-and-run.

9700 block of Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled while the owner pumped gas. Some items were stolen.

21900 block of Highway 99: An adult female attempted to steal merchandise from store.

Oct. 15

22300 block of Highway 99: A male was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after found slumped over in vehicle in parking lot.

9800 block of Edmonds Way: A male who damaged merchandise at a store and resisted arrested was booked into jail.

19500 block of 82nd Place West: An argument was reported between a husband and wife.

21100 80th Avenue West: An individual requested that police check on a family member for whom they had safety concerns. Police contacted the family member and confirmed they were OK.

24100 block of Highway 99: A report was made of a robbery at local business. Suspects left prior to police arriving.

21600 block of Highway 99: An adult female was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant and resisting arrest.

Oct. 16

23300 block of Highway 99: A U-Haul vehicle was stolen overnight.

23600 block of Highway 99: A female shoplifted from department store and was arrested and booked into jail.

100 block of 5th Avenue North: A sidewalk was spray-painted.

250 block of 5th Avenue North: A citizen found a cellphone and turned it in.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male booked into Snohomish County Jail for Theft 3.

23400 block of Highway 99: A physical was altercation between couple was reported. One of the subjects was booked into jail for assault.

Oct. 17

6900 block of 160th Street Southwest: A victim reported his wallet and vehicle key stolen from inside his residence.

600 block of Edmonds Way: A drunk-driving investigation led to an arrest for traffic offenses. The subject was booked into Snohomish County Jail.