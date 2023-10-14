Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 3-10, 2023

Oct. 3

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A vehicle was stopped for having stolen license plates. The driver was the vehicle owner and the license plates were taken for destruction.

7600 block of Lake Ballinger Way: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A adult male surrendered a firearm to the police department for destruction.

600 block of Main Street: A male was arrested and transported to jail after assaulting a family member.

8500 block of 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile student made threats to a peer.

Oct. 4

17100 block of Talbot Road: A small business loan was taken out by an unknown suspect in an adult female’s name.

23600 block of Highway 99: A male stole merchandise from store and left in a vehicle.

21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male stole property from a business. The suspect was arrested.

200 block of Dayton Street: A license plate was taken by police and submitted for destruction.

23600 block of Highway 99: A female was arrested for attempted shoplifted and outstanding warrants. Female was transported to the county jail and booked on the charges.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: An adult male was booked for theft 3.

8100 block of 206th Street Southwest: A report of fraudulent credit card purchases was made.

300 block of Admiral Way: A report was made of an adult male boating under the influence. Police arrested the male and booked him into jail.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A dine and dash from a restaurant was reported.

Oct. 5

21300 Block of Highway 99: A male was arrested on warrants and booked into jail.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult female stole property from a business. She was arrested and booked into jail.

1000 block of Bell Street: An adult female was reported missing.

9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: An adult male and female argued over lettuce going bad. No assault was reported.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A male turned in two firearms to police. The weapons were entered into evidence.

9300 block of 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect attempted to steal a vehicle belonging to an adult female. The suspect damaged the ignition.

1100 block of 3rd Avenue South: An adult male was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and an unrelated warrant.

250 block of 5th Ave North: Property at the police department was secured for safekeeping.

Oct. 6

200 block of 4th Ave North: An adult male was trespassed from from residence.

200 block of 4th Ave North: A male was arrested for trespassing on spouse’s property and booked into jail.

21900 block of Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting from a grocery store was also charged for possession of narcotics.

19200 block of 76th Avenue West: A person’s information was used to fraudulently open a loan.

18100 block of 86th Place West: A male was arrested and booked into jail for domestic violence harassment.

23200 block of Highway 99: A lock on an apartment building suspiciously stopped working, and was possibly tampered with.

Oct. 7

21300 block of Highway 99: A car left at a dealership was prowled.

8100 block of 240th Street Southwest: A home was boarded up due to a previous fire, and was burglarized by unknown subjects.

22500 block of 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from in front of residence late at night.

22700 block of Highway 99: A domestic altercation was reported in which the male alleged that the female assaulted him. The male was not injured, the female had left and there was no independent evidence to corroborate an assault.

21910 block of Highway 99: A concerned parent called in about potential suspicious activity.

7900 block of 194th Place Southwest: An argument was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

7300 block of 215th Street Southwest: An argument was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest: An intoxicated male driver collides with another vehicle and then a light pole. The driver was detained and then booked into Snohomish County jail.

7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was trespassed.

Oct. 8

9100 block of 192nd Street Southwest: A verbal argument between married couple was reported. Officers determined that no crime was committed.

20400 block of 76th Avenue West: A male was trespassed from property for yelling in the parking lot.

24100 block of Highway 99: An unknown male stole clothing items from business. The suspect left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

200 block of 5th Avenue South: An adult male ordered food and did not pay.

24100 block of Highway 99: An adult male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for Theft 3.

Oct. 9

23600 block of 99th Place West: A vehicle was stolen overnight.

7700 block of Lake Ballinger Way: An adult male booked into Snohomish County jail for an outstanding warrant and drug possession.

18100 block of 86th Place West: A female reported a previously unreported felonious assault and the suspect was booked into jail.

24300 block of 89th Place West: Two checks were stolen and washed.

400 block of 3rd Avenue South: A female reporting her ex-boyfriend harassing her.

21900 block of Highway 99: A customer’s bicycle was stolen while shopping.

10000 block of Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled while in parking garage overnight.

8700 block of 182nd Place Southwest: Charges were referred to court on adult male for Assault 4 DV.

7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported multiple accounts of domestic assault from her spouse.

Oct. 10

23900 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect entered an adult male’s room and stole property.

23000 block of Edmonds Way: An unknown suspect withdrew money out of a savings account belonging to an adult female.

400 block of Pine Street: An adult male got into a verbal argument with adult female daughter.