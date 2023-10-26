Edmonds Port Commission agenda for Oct. 30, 2023

October 30, 2023

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of October 9, 2023 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VI. PUBLIC HEARING

A. 2024 Preliminary Budget

VII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Authorization To Approve Edmonds Yacht Club to Conduct Holiday On The Docks in Guest Moorage from Saturday, December 2, 2023 through Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

VIII. INFORMATION

A. Harbor Square 3rd Quarter Report

B. Marina Operations 3rd Quarter Report

IX. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record*.

*Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.