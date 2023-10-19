Edmonds Port Commission Notice of Public Hearing 2023 Budget

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Port of Edmonds Commission will hold a public hearing on the 2023 Budget at a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. in the Port Commission Room, which is located in the Port Administration Office at 336 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020. The public is invited to attend and all interested persons will have an opportunity to speak.

The 2023 Budget of the Port of Edmonds has been prepared. Beginning Oct. 27, 2022, the budget packet for the Nov. 1 Special Commission Meeting will be available at the Port Administration Office or on the Port’s website at portofedmonds.org.

The final budget will be approved at the Nov.14, 2022 Commission Meeting.

David Preston, President

Port of Edmonds Commission

Published Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, 2022

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds