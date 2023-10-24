Edmonds Scarecrow Festival registration deadline Oct. 25

Calling all creators of the “fab-BOO-lous” and ghoulish — the 11th annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival is closing registration at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Register your scarecrows on the Edmonds Historical Museum website. Voting will occur Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.
Registration is free and has six categories : Arts/Government/School/Civic, Financial/Insurance/Real Estate, Food/Beverage Business, Residential, Retail Business, Service Business, or Non-Voting. Winners will be announced Nov. 4.
