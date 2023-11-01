Edmonds Sister City delegates go all in for Halloween

After flying in the day before from Hekinan, Japan, the 12-member Sister Cty delegation didn’t lose a moment pulling together some amazing costumes and getting into the swing of Edmonds’ annual Halloween celebration as they distributed candy from a table in front of Edmonds City Hall.

Costumes ran the gamut from traditional to urban clown to a singing Hawaiian beach boy accompanying himself on ukulele.

In the past Halloween mostly went unobserved in Japan, but quickly came into its own during the past two decades. Spurred by the openings of Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan, both of which held festive Halloween events, the holiday spread and caught on big time. Today it is marked with elaborate decorations in stores, homes and streets, parties both private and public, and costumes of all varieties.

The delegates were clearly in the spirit on Tuesday evening as they handed out treats, smiles and greetings to young and old.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel