Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society celebrates with a Golden Jubilee

The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society hosted its Golden Jubilee Sunday at the Edmonds Yacht Club, with an estimated 100 community members celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary.

Guests participated in a small silent auction and raise the paddle to support the next 50 years of the historical society’s work to the Edmonds and South Snohomish County communities.

The evening was hosted by friend of the society Howard Stott, and featured Board President Barbara Fahey and Vice President Arnie Lund as speakers. The Golden Jubilee highlighted the community support and volunteer work that has kept the organization going for the last 50 years, and ended by discussing the society’s future, including an update on plans for a lower-level remodel of the Edmonds Historical Museum.

A trivia game closed out the evening after attendees celebrated raising more than $23,000 for the organization.