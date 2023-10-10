Edmonds Uplift Society hosting Beef Steak Dinner fundraiser for Edmonds Food Bank Oct. 28

The Edmonds Uplift Society is hosting a Beef Steak Dinner charity event from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Old Edmonds Opera House and Masonic Center, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds. All proceeds benefit the Edmonds Food Bank.

The cost is $100 and includes beef, beer, bread and live music.

The Edmonds Uplift Society is best known for its sponsorship of the Polar Bear Plunge each New Year’s Day, benefiting the Edmonds Historical Museum. Inspired by a 1932 photograph from the Edmonds Historical Museum archives showing the Edmonds Uplift Society, a prohibition-era drinking club, Daphnes owner Brian Taylor and others decided to revive the Uplift Society as the event sponsor.

You can register for the Oct. 28 Beef Steak Dinner event here.