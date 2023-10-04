Eileen Blume: She fully embraced her adopted home, the Pacific Northwest

Eileen Marcella Blume

Eileen was born to Emma and Charles Anderson in Fargo, North Dakota, on September 12, 1931. She died in Lynnwood, Washington on July 29, 2023.

She was raised in Fargo and graduated from Fargo Central High School and North Dakota Agriculture College, which is now North Dakota State University. Following graduation in 1953 she moved to Seattle, Washington, and completed an internship for The Seattle course for hospital dietitians at Harborview Hospital.

She liked Seattle almost the moment she stepped off the train and decided to stay. She worked at Ballard Community Hospital until her retirement in 1988. During this time, she enjoyed the Pacific Northwest, hiking and camping with her friends. She also enjoyed researching her Scandinavian heritage and learned some new cooking skills, including how to prepare lutefisk and lefsa. She was introduced to Scandinavian folk dancing and danced with the Skandia Club for a few years.

Eileen married Lester (Les) Blume in 1967 and they lived in Edmonds, Washington, for the duration of their 43-year marriage. She supported his interest in training and competing in American Kennel Club field trials with their black labs, mostly in the US and Canada. Les proceed Eileen in death in 2010.

Eileen was a people person. She enjoyed meeting new people and keeping in touch with longtime friends. She also looked forward to hosting family gatherings. Eileen was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, most recently Edmonds Lutheran Church.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Helen Miller of Fargo, North Dakota.

She is survived by her niece, Shannon Powell of Roseville, MN, and her six stepchildren, Diana Caple (Peter), Pamela Brown, Flora Alton, Mark Blume (Margaret), Lester Blume, Herman Blume (Meg), her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Avenue, Edmonds, Washington, 98026 on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

Donations in memory of Eileen can be made to Anna’s Food Pantry, c/o Edmonds Lutheran Church.