Election notes: Campaign event in Edmonds for gubernatorial candidate Mark Mullet Oct. 15

A campaign event is scheduled in Edmonds Sunday, Oct. 15 for Washington State Sen. Mark Mullet, who is running for governor in 2024.

The event is at Salish Boathouse and Taproom, 180 W. Dayton St., Ste. 102, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

All are invited to attend. There is no cost but donations are welcome. RSVPs are encouraged to Chad@bluewavepolitics.com.