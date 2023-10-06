Election notes: City council candidate Mackey Guenther hosting Coffee Outside event Oct. 7

Join Edmonds City Council Position 4 candidate Mackey Guenther for a cup of coffee and a chat about the future of Edmonds from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 7 on Sunset Avenue.
Learn more about the candidate at MackeyForEdmonds.org
