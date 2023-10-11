Election notes: Pence holding fundraising luncheon Oct. 16

Roger Pence, candidate for Edmonds City Council Position 1, is holding a fundraising luncheon Monday, Oct.16th at Caravan Kebab. The event begins at noon at the restaurant in Firdale Village, 9711 Firdale Ave.
According to the candidate, restaurant owner/chef Shahzad is making a few of his most popular specialties for the lunch.
RSVP are requested to rdpence@comcast.net. Learn more at www.rogerforedmonds.com.
