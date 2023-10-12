Emergency railroad crossing repair work on Dayton Street set for Oct. 13

BNSF said it will be performing critical emergency repair work on the Edmonds railroad crossing along Dayton Street just west of State Route 104, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13,
This operation will necessitate a temporary road closure with an established detour route for the duration of the repair, BNSF said. Two dedicated flaggers will be onsite, offering support to pedestrians and residents.
For further information, contact NW Safety Signs at 360-676-6272.
