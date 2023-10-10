Gary Stratton: Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Oct. 13

Gary Stratton

Gary Stratton, age 69 of Edmonds WA passed on October 6, 2023 at UWNW Hospital, Seattle.

Gary was born in 1954 to Frances and William Stratton in Seattle. He graduated from Ingraham High School in 1972. He met his wife Chris in high school and were married on August 3, 1973.

Gary’s career in the car business lasted for 27 years. He worked his way up the ladder at Chuck Olson Chevrolet from a salesman, to manager, and part owner. He retired in 2000 from the car business and went on to sell real estate for 18 years. Gary had many skills that contributed to his success and respect in his careers.

Gary had a passion for boating. He was never happier than when he was cruising the San Juan islands with his family. His favorite place was Roche Harbor.

Family meant everything to Gary. He loved raising his 3 children and being able to celebrate the joys of his two grandchildren. He was a loving, faithful husband. He valued his family, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friendships. He loved a good debate, projects and ice cream.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents William and Frances Stratton.

He is survived by his loving wife, Chris of 50 years; son, Timothy and his wife, Jill; daughter Melissa; and son Daniel; two grandchildren Ellie and Ryan; and his brother Mark and his wife Aly.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the wonderful Palliative Care staff and nurses at UWNW Hospital, Seattle.

The family requests that memorial gifts be designated to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center for Lung Cancer Research. Memorials can be made online at www.fredhutch.org/memorial or mailed to Fred Hutch, 1100 Fairview Avenue North, Mail Stop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109. Please make sure to include “Gary Stratton” when sending in the donation.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 630 – 7th Avenue North, Edmonds, WA.