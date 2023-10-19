Get help with your geneaology research Oct. 28 in Lynnwood

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering to help you with your “brick wall” genealogy research problems on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the society’s Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.

Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. The free 40-minute session is an in-person appointment. If the four sessions are filled, you will be placed on a waiting list for the next “brick wall” day.