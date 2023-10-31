Hekinan delegation arrives in Edmonds, marking 35 years of sister city relationship

Twelve delegates arrived Monday from Hekinan, Japan, continuing the sister city relationship with Edmonds that began in 1988. The delegation had barely arrived after a 16-hour flight when they were formally welcomed by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and other city officials at an informal greeting at the Point Edwards Charter Club.

After welcoming the delegates, Mayor Nelson turned the program over to Hekinan Mayor Masanobu Negita.

“It is my great pleasure to be here again with you and be able to celebrate the 35th anniversary of our sister city relationship together,” Negita said. “I look forward to continuing our relationship and fostering the rich exchange between our two cities.”

The delegates will be in town through the end of the week and will enjoy a full schedule of activities, including participation in Tuesday’s downtown Halloween where they plan to don costumes and hand out candy to trick-or-treaters between 5 and 7 p.m. Their schedule also includes visits to the Regional Firefighter Training Center in Stanwood and Seattle’s Pike Place Market, a tour of the Starbuck’s Roastery and a train ride to Fairhaven followed by lunch in LaConner.

Learn more about Hekinan and Edmonds’ sister city relationship at the Sister City Commission website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel