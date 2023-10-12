Help wanted: Full or part time for local accounting firms

Help Wanted – DME CPA Group PC and Will Chen CPA PLLC

· Full or part -time help.

· Tax preparation, bookkeeping or accounting experience required.

· General office assistance is also welcome.

· Ongoing regular employment or just during tax season.

· Smaller professional firms in Edmonds.

· Excellent professional and supportive atmosphere.

· Free parking.

· Salary and benefits depending on full or part time, experience, etc.

· CPA or Enrolled Agent status is a plus but not required.

· Send confidential inquiry and resume by October 17 to:

Carl Zapora

Zapora Consulting, LLC

Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com