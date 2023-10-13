Help wanted: Full or part time for local accounting firms

Help Wanted – DME CPA Group PC and Will Chen CPA PLLC
· Full or part -time help.
· Tax preparation, bookkeeping or accounting experience required.
· General office assistance is also welcome.
· Ongoing regular employment or just during tax season.
· Smaller professional firms in Edmonds.
· Excellent professional and supportive atmosphere.
· Free parking.
· Salary and benefits depending on full or part time, experience, etc.
· CPA or Enrolled Agent status is a plus but not required.
· Send confidential inquiry and resume by October 17 to:
Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com
