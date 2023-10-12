High school sports roundup for Oct. 11, 2023

Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-20, 25-15, 25-9
Lynnwood stats:
Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace
Hannah Johnson: 8 kills, 2 blocks
Paige Gessey: 8 kills, 6 digs
Marysville Getchell stats:
Ashtyn Hale: 12 digs
Sophia Gilbert: 4 kills
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 10-0, 12-0; Marysville Getchell 1-9, 2-9
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday October 16; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-1, 12-1; Edmonds-Woodway 4-6, 6-6
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Tuesday October 17; 7:00 p.m.
Wesco 3A Volleyball standings (league records only):
Lynnwood 10-0
Shorewood 9-1
Meadowdale 8-2
Shorecrest 7-2
Archbishop Murphy 7-3
Snohomish 6-3
Monroe 5-4
Arlington 5-4
Stanwood 4-5
Marysville Pilchuck 4-6
Edmonds-Woodway 4-6
Everett 2-7
Cedarcrest 2-8
Cascade 1-8
Mountlake Terrace 1-8
Marysville Getchell 1-9
Boys Tennis
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 5-2
Singles:
Ben Lee (M) defeated Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Kyle Nong (M) defeaed Hayden Bridgman (J) 6-4, 6-2
Nikunj Shah (M) defeated Arhan Sinha (J) 6-3, 6-3
Rajveer Lahanker (J) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-0, 6-3
Doubles:
Henry Park/Eugene Kim (J) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 6-0, 6-0
Andy Stark/Ashton Bergman (J) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Nick Blas (M) 6-0, 6-1
Will Kink/Gavin Taylor (J) defeated Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) 6-1, 6-0
Records: Jackson 13-1; Meadowdale 4-7
The following tennis matches were all postponed on Wednesday due to weather:
Glacier Peak vs Edmonds-Woodway
Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck
Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.