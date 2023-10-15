High school sports roundup for Oct. 13-14, 2023

Football

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 35-7

Records (league and overall): Monroe 5-0, 7-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 5-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Meadowdale 40-31

Scoring by quarter: 1 2 3 4 Final

Cascade 6 6 14 14 40

Meadowdale 16 7 0 8 31

Scoring plays:

Cascade: Zach Lopez 72 yard run (PAT no good)

Meadowdale: Augusta Wilrich 4 yard run (Augusta Wilrich 2 pt run)

Meadowdale: Augusta Wilrich 5 yard run (Luis Partida Del Rosario 2 pt run)

Meadowdale: Augusta Wilrich 6 yard run (Brian Mills PAT)

Cascade: Andi Cosme 38 yard pass from Zachary Surowiec (PAT no good)

Cascade: Zach Lopez 3 yard run (Brandon Lagutang pass from Zachary Surowiec for 2 pt)

Cascade: Marcel Alexander 8 yard pass from Zachary Surowiec (PAT no good)

Cascade: Zach Lopez 3 yard run (PAT no good)

Cascade: Andi Cosme 30 yard run (Wen Zhang pass from Zachary Surowiec for 2 pt)

Meadowdale: Victor Eicher 28 yard pss from Cameron Platt (Cameron Platt 2 pt run)

Cascade stats:

Passing:

Zachary Surowiec: 5 for 13, 69 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing:

Zach Lopez: 26 rushes for 204 yards, 3 TDs

Andi Cosme: 4 rushes for 103 yards, 1 TD

Brandon Lagutang: 7 rushes for 34 yards

Wen Zhang: 3 rushes for 14 yards

Zachary Surowiec: 3 rushes for – 3 yards

Receiving:

Andi Cosme: 2 receptions for 37 yards, 1 TD

Ben Robinson: 2 receptions for 24 yards

Marcel Alexander: 1 reception for 8 yards

Meadowdale stats:

Passing:

Cameron Platt: 7 for 16, 144 yards, 1 TD

Rushing:

Augusta Wilrich: 14 rushes for 100 yards, 3 TDs

Cameron Platt: 13 rushes for 57 yards

Luis Partida Del Rosario: 13 rushes for 29 yards

Brian Mills: 2 rushes for 14 yards

Jordan Joyce: 3 rushes for 10 yards

Nolan Swanson: 1 rush for 3 yards

Receiving:

Victor Eicher: 5 receptions for 139 yards, 1 TD

Nolan Swanson: 2 receptions for 5 yards

Records: Cascade 2-4; Meadowdale 3-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 20; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Inglemoor defeated Mountlake Terrace 27-20

The Vikings went on the road and defeated the Hawks in a non-conference game on Mountlake Terrace’s Homecoming night. Mountlake Terrace will next play Edmonds-Woodway on Friday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. with the winning team clinching a playoff berth by finishing in second place in the Wesco 3A South Division.

Records: Inglemoor 4-3; Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Oct. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 47-7

Shorecrest highlights:

Daniel Stephenson: 3 TD passes, 1 TD rushing

Gus Hamilton: 2 TD receptions

Charlie Chin: 1 TD reception

Jake Lockwood: 1 TD rushing

Tyson Lasconia: 1 TD rushing

Garrett Chamberlin: 1 TD interception return

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-5, 2-5; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-7

Lynnwood next game: at Redmond; Thursday, Oct.19; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Joseph Na (Mar) defeated Hai Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Ilya Tambanua (Mar) defeated Kaleb Wendt (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Eilan Gonzalez (Mar) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Amar Salmi (Mar) defeated Austin Toulouse (MT) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles:

Owen Smith/Nick Barushka (MT) defeated Jay Chung/Henry Nguyen (Mar) 6-1, 6-0

Josh Bozick/Brandon Uuoas (MT) defeated Nathan Na/Jarell Lara (Mar) 6-2, 6-1

Anton Guerrero/Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Kim-Kim lapingcao/Oliver Tetelepta (Mar) 6-2, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next: Wesco 3A South Championship Tournament; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 1 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

