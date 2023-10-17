High school sports roundup for Oct. 16, 2023

Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-0
Lynnwood stats:
Paige Gessey: 13 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces
Sammy Holder: 8 digs
Hannah Johnson: 15 kills, 5 blocks
Charlie Thomas: 28 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces
Archbishop Murphy stats:
Tatum Gil: 13 digs, 9 kills, 4 aces
Laura Esping: 16 assists, 9 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces
Lauren Fogliani: 16 digs
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 11-0, 13-0; Archbishop Murphy 8-4, 8-5
Lynnwood next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday October 18; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 3-0
25-20, 25-17, 25-20
Meadowdale stats:
Violet Dubois: 14 kills, 13 digs
Mia Johns: 8 kills, 3 blocks
Jackie Tang: 24 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs
Stanwood stats:
Whitney Longspaugh: 8 digs, 7 kills, 3 blocks
Cambrielle Brown: 11 digs, 7 kills
Madilynne Heuett: 16 digs, 3 aces
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-2, 10-4; Stanwood 5-6, 5-7
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday October 18; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
