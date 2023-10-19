High school sports roundup for Oct. 17, 2023

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-0
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Claire August: 3 assists
Ava Hunt: 2 goals
Morgan Damschen: 1 goal
Jordyn Stokes: 5 saves, shutout as goalkeeper
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-2-1, 10-3-1; Stanwood 6-5-2, 6-6-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Thursday, October 19; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Everett defeated Meadowdale 4-2
Meadowdale goals:
Taylor Meyer and Rayven Hewitt
Records (league and overall): Everett 6-6-1, 6-7-1; Meadowdale 6-6-1, 6-7-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday October 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway tied Arlington 0-0
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-5-2, 6-6-2; Arlington 5-5-3, 6-5-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Thursday, October 19; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 7-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-4-0, 10-4-0; Lynnwood 0-13, 0-14
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, October 19; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-2
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Maya Faulkner: 10 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces
Haley Trinh: 24 digs, 3 aces
Everett stats:
Ava Gonzalez: 17 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks
Ava Urbanozo: 35 assists, 13 digs, 5 kills, 3 aces
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-9, 3-10; Everett 2-9, 2-9
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, October 19; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Arlington stats:
Melissa Hadley: 20 kills, 19 digs
Delanie Theurat: 9 kills
Audrey Marsh: 21 assists, 14 digs
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Indira Carey-Boxley: 15 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks
Sydney Patelle: 28 assists, 22 digs
Addyson Pontak: 33 digs
Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-4, 7-6; Edmonds-Woodway 4-7, 6-7
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Monroe; Thursday October 19; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway
Girls Swimming
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 95-65
Individual event results:
200 freestyle:
Fiorella Diaz (MT) 2:34.96
Mika Raring (MT) 2:35.43
Davina Loekito (L) 3:06.90
Acacia Yu (L) 3:10.77
Bella Abrahamyan (L) 3:13.15
200 medley:
Mina Schreiner (L) 2:57.28
Mifa Tran (MT) 3:02.79
Sophia Cordova (L) 3:31.08
50 freestyle:
Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 26.15
Katherine Lombard (MT) 29.04
Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 29.51
Molly Veleber (MT) 30.08
Jocelyn Deuman (L) 32.67
100 butterfly:
Lisa Beam (MT) 1:09.95
Shifa Hanchinamani (L) 1:34.25
Davina Loekito (L) 1:47.90
100 freestyle:
Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 58.54
Molly Veleber (MT) 1:05.24
Greta Patterson (MT) 1:06.05
Mina Schreiner (L) 1:08.25
Joclyn Deuman (L) 1:12.71
500 freestyle:
Katherine Lombard (MT) 5:57.69
Rebecca Coates (L) 6:00.03
Joanne Bassett (L) 9:44.57
100 backstroke:
Lisa Beam (MT) 1:15.98
Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:17.86
Reese Krieger (MT) 1:29.00
Sophia Cordova (L) 1:38.17
100 breaststroke:
Rebecca Coates (L) 1:19.29
Mifa Tran (MT) 1:33.72
Ishika Goundar (MT) 1:42.61
Mackenzie Rolstad (MT) 1:46.93
Acacia Yu (L) 1:59.35
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Lynnwood (Mina Schreiner, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:15.34
200 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Katherine Lombard, Molly Veleber, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong) 1:58.48
400 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Katherine Lombard, Molly Veleber, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong)
Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Oct. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 134-45
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Mikaela Reyes (M) 2:18.84
200 medley: Hanna Fritts (J) 2:26.30
50 freestyle: Elissa Anderson (J) 26.36
Diving: Dhamin Parungao (J) 143.20
100 butterfly: Lindsay Catli (J) 1:11.60
100 freestyle: Olivia Hoyla (J) 55.35
500 freestyle: Elissa Anderson (J) 5:41.20
100 backstroke: Megan Wang (J) 1:06.63
100 breaststroke: Sakura Gabor (J) 1:16.35
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Jackson (Celina Hernandez-Murillo, Mia Abrigo, Megan Wang, Kassandra Smasne)
200 freestyle: Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Celina Hernandez-Murillo, Mia Abrigo, Kassandra Smasne) 1:48.80
400 freestyle: Jackson (Olivia Hoyla, Jillian Guerra, Lindsay Catli, Celina Hernandez-Murillo) 4:01.56
Meadowdale next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Oct. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
