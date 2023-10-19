High school sports roundup for Oct. 17, 2023

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-0

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Claire August: 3 assists

Ava Hunt: 2 goals

Morgan Damschen: 1 goal

Jordyn Stokes: 5 saves, shutout as goalkeeper

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-2-1, 10-3-1; Stanwood 6-5-2, 6-6-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Thursday, October 19; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Everett defeated Meadowdale 4-2

Meadowdale goals:

Taylor Meyer and Rayven Hewitt

Records (league and overall): Everett 6-6-1, 6-7-1; Meadowdale 6-6-1, 6-7-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday October 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway tied Arlington 0-0

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-5-2, 6-6-2; Arlington 5-5-3, 6-5-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Thursday, October 19; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 7-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-4-0, 10-4-0; Lynnwood 0-13, 0-14

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, October 19; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-2

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Maya Faulkner: 10 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces

Haley Trinh: 24 digs, 3 aces

Everett stats:

Ava Gonzalez: 17 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks

Ava Urbanozo: 35 assists, 13 digs, 5 kills, 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-9, 3-10; Everett 2-9, 2-9

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, October 19; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Arlington stats:

Melissa Hadley: 20 kills, 19 digs

Delanie Theurat: 9 kills

Audrey Marsh: 21 assists, 14 digs

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Indira Carey-Boxley: 15 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks

Sydney Patelle: 28 assists, 22 digs

Addyson Pontak: 33 digs

Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-4, 7-6; Edmonds-Woodway 4-7, 6-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Monroe; Thursday October 19; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Girls Swimming

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 95-65

Individual event results:

200 freestyle:

Fiorella Diaz (MT) 2:34.96

Mika Raring (MT) 2:35.43

Davina Loekito (L) 3:06.90

Acacia Yu (L) 3:10.77

Bella Abrahamyan (L) 3:13.15

200 medley:

Mina Schreiner (L) 2:57.28

Mifa Tran (MT) 3:02.79

Sophia Cordova (L) 3:31.08

50 freestyle:

Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 26.15

Katherine Lombard (MT) 29.04

Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 29.51

Molly Veleber (MT) 30.08

Jocelyn Deuman (L) 32.67

100 butterfly:

Lisa Beam (MT) 1:09.95

Shifa Hanchinamani (L) 1:34.25

Davina Loekito (L) 1:47.90

100 freestyle:

Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 58.54

Molly Veleber (MT) 1:05.24

Greta Patterson (MT) 1:06.05

Mina Schreiner (L) 1:08.25

Joclyn Deuman (L) 1:12.71

500 freestyle:

Katherine Lombard (MT) 5:57.69

Rebecca Coates (L) 6:00.03

Joanne Bassett (L) 9:44.57

100 backstroke:

Lisa Beam (MT) 1:15.98

Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:17.86

Reese Krieger (MT) 1:29.00

Sophia Cordova (L) 1:38.17

100 breaststroke:

Rebecca Coates (L) 1:19.29

Mifa Tran (MT) 1:33.72

Ishika Goundar (MT) 1:42.61

Mackenzie Rolstad (MT) 1:46.93

Acacia Yu (L) 1:59.35

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Lynnwood (Mina Schreiner, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:15.34

200 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Katherine Lombard, Molly Veleber, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong) 1:58.48

400 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Katherine Lombard, Molly Veleber, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong)

Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Oct. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 134-45

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Mikaela Reyes (M) 2:18.84

200 medley: Hanna Fritts (J) 2:26.30

50 freestyle: Elissa Anderson (J) 26.36

Diving: Dhamin Parungao (J) 143.20

100 butterfly: Lindsay Catli (J) 1:11.60

100 freestyle: Olivia Hoyla (J) 55.35

500 freestyle: Elissa Anderson (J) 5:41.20

100 backstroke: Megan Wang (J) 1:06.63

100 breaststroke: Sakura Gabor (J) 1:16.35

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Celina Hernandez-Murillo, Mia Abrigo, Megan Wang, Kassandra Smasne)

200 freestyle: Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Celina Hernandez-Murillo, Mia Abrigo, Kassandra Smasne) 1:48.80

400 freestyle: Jackson (Olivia Hoyla, Jillian Guerra, Lindsay Catli, Celina Hernandez-Murillo) 4:01.56

Meadowdale next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Oct. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits