High school sports roundup for Oct. 18, 2023

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-0

Lynnwood stats:

Sammy Holmer: 11 kills

Hannah Johnson: 10 kills

Charlie Thomas: 35 assists, 4 kills, 7 digs

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 12-0, 14-0; Marysville Pilchuck 5-8, 5-8

Lynnwood next match: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

25-19, 25-18, 25-17

Meadowdale stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 10 kills, 6 digs

Jackie Tang: 21 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 11-2, 11-4; Marysville Getchell 1-11, 2-12

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

