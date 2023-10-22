High school sports roundup for Oct. 20-21, 2023

Friday, Oct. 20
Football
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-10
Steven Warren Jr. threw a 34-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Jesse Hart III with only 40 seconds remaining as the Warriors clinched second place in Wesco 3A and a playoff berth with an exciting victory over the Hawks.
Mountlake Terrace scored the game’s first points when Warren Jr. was sacked in the end zone for a safety to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead in the second quarter. Warriors running back Rashaad Gerona Chatters scored the lone touchdown of the first half, with a 3-yard run with 2:58 remaining in the second quarter and the Warriors led 7-2 at halftime.
The score remained unchanged for most of the second half until Mountlake Terrace was able to put together a 14-play, 89-yard drive that was capped off when Arain Motaghedi quarterback sneaked into the end zone on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line. The Hawks then scored the two-point conversion for a 10-7 lead with 2:58 remaining in the game.
Edmonds-Woodway responded by marching down the field to set up the game-winning touchdown from Warren Jr. to Hart III. Mountlake Terrace tried to mount a comeback; however. Diego Escandon’s interception on the goal line clinched the victory for Edmonds-Woodway.
Edmonds-Woodway (5-1 league record, 6-2 overall) finishes out the Wesco 3A South regular season as the second-place team and will next play a crossover game against Wesco 3A North second-place finisher Ferndale in a seeding game, at Ferndale High School on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., with both teams advancing to the Week 10 playoffs the following week.
Mountlake Terrace (4-2 league record, 5-3 overall) finished the Wesco 3A South regular season as the third-place team and will play a crossover game against Wesco 3A North fifth-place Stanwood in a loser out/winner-to-the-playoffs game on Friday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-2, 5-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Ferndale; Friday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Friday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Everett defeated Meadowdale 21-14
Score by quarter 1 2 3 4 Final
Everett 8 7 6 0 21
Meadowdale 8 6 0 0 14
Scoring plays:
Meadowdale: Cameron Platt 65 yard TD run (Auggie Wilrich rush for 2 pt. conversion)
Everett: Evan Hartt 2 yard TD run (Michael Noland rush for 2 pt. conversion)
Everett: Ian Hendry 7 yard reception from Noland (Mauricio Garcia-Luna PAT good)
Meadowdale: Cameron Platt 1 yard TD run (conversion attempt no good)
Everett: Michael Noland 11 yard TD run (conversion attempt no good)
Meadowdale stats:
Passing:
Cameron Platt: 3 of 12 for 63 yards, 1 INT
Victor Eicher: 0 for 1
Rushing:
Cameron Platt: 20 for 90 yards; 2 TDs
Luis Partida Del Rosario: 8 for 47
Auggie Wilrich: 13 for 37
Victor Eicher: 1 for 9
Receiving:
Victor Eicher: 3 for 63 yards
Defense:
Jordan Joyce: 15 tackles
Mason Kim: 1 interception
Gus Morrow: 1 sack
Everett stats:
Passing:
Michael Noland: 3 of 6, 38 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing:
Michael Noland: 20 for 79 yards, 1 TD
Evan Hartt: 12 for 47 yards, 1 TD
Tadhg Thorne: 5 for 20 yards
Ian Lorio: 3 for 10 yards
Receiving:
Tadhg Thorne: 2 for 32 yards
Ian Hendry: 1 for 6 yards
Defense:
Mauricio Garcia-Luna: 1 INT
Records: Meadowdale 3-5; Everett 3-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Chief Sealth; Friday. Oc. 27; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 21
Girls Swimming
Edmonds School District Championships
at Lynnwood Pool
Team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 441
2. Mountlake Terrace 274
3. Lynnwood 175
4. Meadowdale 166
Individual event results:
200 freestyle:
1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:11.57
2. Mikaela Reyes (Mea) 2:21.19
3. Sadie Ward (EW) 2:21.91
4. Alice Stedman (EW) 2:26.22
5. Mika Raring (MT) 2:27.25
200 medley:
1. Lisa Beam (MT) 2:33.60
2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 2:43.06
3. Ainsley Reece (EW) 2:43.62
4. Adison Oliver (EW) 2:44.24
5. Gretta Patterson (MT) 2:46.14
50 freestyle:
1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.58
2. Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 27.56
3. Sydney Bates (EW) 28.51
4. Kate Marquart (EW) 28.59
5. Molly Veleber (MT) 28.89
100 butterfly:
1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:02.45
2. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.71
3. Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 1:07.49
4. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:08.13
5. Lisa Beam (MT) 1:09.14
100 freestyle:
1. Mikaela Reyes (Mea) 1:01.25
2. Kate Marquart (EW) 1:03.44
3. Sadie Ward (EW) 1:03.53
4. Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 1:05.91
5. Dana Khasanov (MT) 1:06.80
500 freestyle:
1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:47.03
2. Rebecca Coates (L) 6:03.88
3. Nina Anderson (Mea) 6:26.50
4. Alice Stedman (EW) 6:30.53
5. Ainsley Reece (EW) 6:36.09
100 backstroke:
1. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:02.69
2. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.37
3. Audrey Broderhausen (Mea) 1:15.13
4. Molly Veleber (MT) 1:16.20
5. Mina Schreiner (L) 1:16.23
100 breaststroke:
1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:12.45
2. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:13.62
3. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:16.25
4. Lauren Tra (EW) 1:20.98
5. Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 1:21.50
Relay event results:
200 medley:
1. Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:57.31
2. Lynnwood (Mina Schreiner, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:13.49
3. Meadowdale (Nina Anderson, Audrey Broderhausen, Leyna Ball, Mikaela Reyes) 2:16.38
200 freestyle:
1. Mountlake Terrace (Molly Veleber, Gretta Patterson, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong) 1:50.86
2. Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Kate Marquart, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:51.19
3. Edmonds-Woodway (Darcy Brennan, Norah Ohly, Katherine Josiah, Savannah Huffman) 2:14.53
400 freestyle:
1. Edmonds-Woodway (Kate Marquart, Zoe MacDonald, Simone Bennett, Olivia Garcia) 4:03.52
2. Mountlake Terrace (Dana Khasanov, Molly Veleber, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong) 4:08.71
3. Lynnwood (Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman, Mina Schreiner, Rebecca Coates) 4:30.51
Next swimming meet: District 1 3A Girls Swim Prelims; Friday, Nov. 3; 5:15 p.m. at Snohomish Aquatic Center
District finals to be held on Saturday, Nov. 4; 4 p.m. at Snohomish Aquatic Center
Cross Country
Wesco 2A/3A South Championships
5000 meters
at Granite Falls High School
Girls team scores:
1. Shorewood 46
2. Shorecrest 53
3. Edmonds-Woodway 86
4. Cedarcrest 96
5. Meadowdale 102
6. Mountlake Terrace 118
7. Lynnwood 185
Top individual finishers:
1. Lydia Swenson (Cedarcrest) 19:14
2. Payton Conover (Meadow) 19:14
3. Hanna Bruno (Shorewood) 20:22
4. Vivienna Hakim (Shorecrest) 20:22
5. Scout Lynass (Shorecrest) 20:36
6. Marly Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:50
7. Lucy Eichelberger (Shorewood) 20:51
8. Addison Phillips (Shorecrest) 21:04
9. Alexa Weisgerber (Cedarcrest) 21:05
10. Annika Crow (Shorewood) 21:22
11. Maya Mirabueno (Shorewood) 21:23
12. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:29
13. Gabby Landa (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:32
14. Sonita Chen (Mountlake Terrace) 21:37
15. Sawyer Whiting (Shorewood) 21:41
16. Rosalie Campbell (Shorecrest) 21:43
17. Arielle Analau (Mountlake Terrace) 21:43
18. Mio Masunaga (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:47
19. Elise Luoto (Cedarcrest) 21:53
20. Siana Grams (Shorecrest) 22:03
Boys team scores:
1. Shorewood 25
2. Edmonds-Woodway 74
3. Shorecrest 76
4. Meadowdale 93
5. Cedarcrest 101
6. Archbishop Murphy 173
7. Mountlake Terrace 197
8. Lynnwood 222
Top individual finishers:
1. Max Billett (Shorewood) 15:52
2. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 16:02
3. Luke Gillingham (Shorewood) 16:31
4. Nate Bergman (Cedarcrest) 16:34
5. Fedem Irungu (Shorecrest) 16:36
6. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:56
7. Isaiah Schuelke (Shorewood) 16:58
8. Lewis Stotler (Shorecrest) 17:02
9. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:02
10. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:02
11. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:05
12. Elijah Graves (Shorewood) 17:05
13. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:10
14. Micah Vermillion (Shorecrest) 17:12
15. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 17:13
16. Jake Zlateff (Cedarcrest) 17:13
17. Alex Yee (Shorewood) 17:15
18. Finn DeLaChapelle (Shorewood) 17:16
19. Jayden Heighway (Shorecrest) 17:19
20. Brooks Salopek (Archbishop Murphy) 17:21
Next meet: District 1 Cross Country Championship; Saturday, Oct. 28 at Lakewood High School: Girls 12:20 p.m., Boys 1:40 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
