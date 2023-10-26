High school sports roundup for Oct. 24, 2023

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 3-0

25-15, 25-13, 25-14

The Royals clinched their first ever Wesco conference championship with a three-set sweep of the Spartans. Lynnwood remains undefeated on the season, having won all 13 of their conference matches and 15 matches overall.

The Royals have only dropped one set all season and will close out the regular season with matches at Cedarcrest on Thursday night and at home against Snohomish on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Lynnwood stats:

Paige Gessey: 14 kills, 4 digs

Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks

Charlie Thomas: 33 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills

Jordyn Higa: 14 digs, 2 aces

Stanwood stats:

Harper Neyens: 8 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces

Tessi Mumbuluma: 5 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks

Madilynne Heuett: 16 digs, 4 assists

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 13-0, 15-0; Stanwood 6-7, 6-8

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Thursday October 26; 7:00 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 3-1

25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25

Archbishop Murphy stats:

Laura Esping: 26 assists, 13 digs, 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 block

Tatum Gill: 21 digs, 18 kills, 2 aces

Lauren Fogliani: 23 digs

Caroline Burns: 7 kills

Meadowdale stats:

Sofia Brockmeyer: 17 digs

Violet Dubois: 12 kills, 7 digs

Taya Mitchell: 4 aces, 3 digs

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-4, 10-5; Meadowdale 11-3, 11-5

Meadowdale next match: at Snohomish; Thursday October 26; 7:00 p.m.

Wesco 2A/3A Volleyball standings (league records only)

Lynnwood 13-0

Shorewood 11-2

Meadowdale 11-3

Shorecrest 10-3

Archbishop Murphy 10-4

Monroe 9-4

Arlington 8-5

Snohomish 7-6

Stanwood 6-7

Marysville Pilchuck 6-8

Edmonds-Woodway 5-8

Everett 3-10

Cedarcrest 3-11

Mountlake Terrace 2-11

Marysville Getchell 1-12

Cascade 1-12

— Compiled by Steve Willits