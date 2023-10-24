High school sports roundup for Oct. 23, 2023

Soccer
Final games of the regular season; district playoffs begin on Thursday, Oct. 26. Playoff matchups and schedules will be announced soon.
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Everett 8-6-1, 8-7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 7-6-2, 7-7-2
Mountlake Terrace tied Arlington 1-1
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Goal: Claire August
Assist: Natalie Cardin
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-3-2, 10-4-2; Arlington 6-5-4, 7-5-4
Meadowdale tied Archbishop Murphy 3-3
No details reported
Records (league and overall): 7-6-2, 7-7-2; Archbishop Murphy 9-4-0, 9-5-0
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 8-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 7-6-2, 7-7-2; Lynnwood 0-15-0, 0-16-0
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-0
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Indira Carey-Boxley: 14 digs, 10 kills, 3 blocks
Sydney Petelle: 26 assists, 13 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces
Alyssa Dittoe: 9 kills, 3 digs
Everett stats:
Ava Urbanozo: 18 assists, 9 digs, 5 aces
Ava Gonzalez: 8 digs, 6 kills, 5 aces
Madison Huggett: 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-8, 7-8; Everett 3-10, 3-10
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-16, 25-21, 25-10
Arlington stats:
Grace Armes: 17 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces
Emma Armes: 9 digs, 6 kills
Delanie Theuret: 7 digs, 6 kills
Savannah Roberts: 14 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Haley Trinh: 35 digs
Maya Faulkner: 12 digs, 3 kills
Yvonne Asenso: 4 blocks, 3 kills
Shady Mayer: 12 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces
Records (league and overall): Arlington 8-5, 8-7; Mountlake Terrace 2-11, 3-12
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
