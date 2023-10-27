High school sports roundup for Oct. 25-26, 2023

Girls Soccer
District 1 playoffs, opening round
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Rachel Reitz scored the go-ahead goal during the 76th minute as the No. 10-seeded Mavericks defeated the No. 7-seeded Warriors in the opening-round elimination match of the 3A District 1 playoffs Thursday.
Hazel Maxwell also scored a goal for Meadowdale, while Abby Peterson scored the only goal of the game for Edmonds-Woodway.
Meadowdale (8-7-2) advances into the tournament quarterfinals with the win as the remaining eight teams will participate in double elimination tournament, the top four teams will advance to the state tournament. Edmonds-Woodway’s season comes to an end with a final overall record of 7-8-2.
District quarterfinal matchups (tournament seeds included)
• All quarterfinal round games scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28
#5 Everett vs #4 Mountlake Terrace, 1 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
#6 Oak Harbor vs #3 Ferndale, 1 p.m. at Ferndale High School
#10 Meadowdale vs #2 Shorecrest, 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
#8 Snohomish vs #1 Shorewood, 3 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Volleyball
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-13, 25-13, 25-18
No other details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 11-3, 14-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-12, 3-13
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30
Thursday, Oct. 26
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): 14-0, 16-0; Cedarcrest 3-12, 3-12
Lynnwood next match: vs Snohomish; 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30; at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 3-1
25-9, 24-26, 25-18, 25-12
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Kate McCarthy: 5 kills, 5 digs
Rachel Wechsler: 1 kill, 2 digs
Sydney Petelle: 3 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 32 assists
Alyssa Dittoe: 5 kills, 7 digs
Ava McGinness: 6 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces
Ruby Langfeldt: 2 aces, 16 digs
Lidia Ejigu: 3 aces, 9 digs
Cascade stats:
Sally Sylla: 7 kills, 2 blocks
Elizabeth Kuel: 6 kills, 2 blocks
Suleyka Uriostegui: 23 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs
Kiana Volkmann: 13 digs, 1 ace
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-8, 8-8; Cascade 1-13, 2-14
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
Meadowdale defeated Snohomish 3-1
13-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24
Meadowdale stats:
Violet Dubois: 10 kills, 8 digs
Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills
Jackie Tang: 7 kills
Mia Johns: 6 kills
Sofia Brockmeyer: 10 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 27 assists
Snohomish stats:
Kelsey Nichols: 11 kills, 6 aces, 17 digs
Keira Beverford: 11 kills
Maggie Cavanaugh: 31 assists
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 12-3, 12-5; Snohomish 7-7, 7-8
Meadowdale next match: District playoffs; Opponent, time and date to be determined
Football
Mount Vernon defeated Lynnwood 52-12
No details reported
Records: Mount Vernon 3-6; Lynnwood 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner; 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; at Edmonds Stadium
