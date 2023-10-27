High school sports roundup for Oct. 25-26, 2023

Girls Soccer

District 1 playoffs, opening round

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Rachel Reitz scored the go-ahead goal during the 76th minute as the No. 10-seeded Mavericks defeated the No. 7-seeded Warriors in the opening-round elimination match of the 3A District 1 playoffs Thursday.

Hazel Maxwell also scored a goal for Meadowdale, while Abby Peterson scored the only goal of the game for Edmonds-Woodway.

Meadowdale (8-7-2) advances into the tournament quarterfinals with the win as the remaining eight teams will participate in double elimination tournament, the top four teams will advance to the state tournament. Edmonds-Woodway’s season comes to an end with a final overall record of 7-8-2.

District quarterfinal matchups (tournament seeds included)

• All quarterfinal round games scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28

#5 Everett vs #4 Mountlake Terrace, 1 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

#6 Oak Harbor vs #3 Ferndale, 1 p.m. at Ferndale High School

#10 Meadowdale vs #2 Shorecrest, 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

#8 Snohomish vs #1 Shorewood, 3 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Volleyball

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-13, 25-13, 25-18

No other details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 11-3, 14-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-12, 3-13

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30

Thursday, Oct. 26

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): 14-0, 16-0; Cedarcrest 3-12, 3-12

Lynnwood next match: vs Snohomish; 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30; at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 3-1

25-9, 24-26, 25-18, 25-12

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Kate McCarthy: 5 kills, 5 digs

Rachel Wechsler: 1 kill, 2 digs

Sydney Petelle: 3 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 32 assists

Alyssa Dittoe: 5 kills, 7 digs

Ava McGinness: 6 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces

Ruby Langfeldt: 2 aces, 16 digs

Lidia Ejigu: 3 aces, 9 digs

Cascade stats:

Sally Sylla: 7 kills, 2 blocks

Elizabeth Kuel: 6 kills, 2 blocks

Suleyka Uriostegui: 23 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs

Kiana Volkmann: 13 digs, 1 ace

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-8, 8-8; Cascade 1-13, 2-14

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Meadowdale defeated Snohomish 3-1

13-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24

Meadowdale stats:

Violet Dubois: 10 kills, 8 digs

Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills

Jackie Tang: 7 kills

Mia Johns: 6 kills

Sofia Brockmeyer: 10 digs

Laiken Thoesen: 27 assists

Snohomish stats:

Kelsey Nichols: 11 kills, 6 aces, 17 digs

Keira Beverford: 11 kills

Maggie Cavanaugh: 31 assists

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 12-3, 12-5; Snohomish 7-7, 7-8

Meadowdale next match: District playoffs; Opponent, time and date to be determined

Football

Mount Vernon defeated Lynnwood 52-12

No details reported

Records: Mount Vernon 3-6; Lynnwood 0-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner; 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; at Edmonds Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits