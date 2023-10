High school sports roundup for Oct. 4, 2023

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Kyle Nong (M) 6-2, 6-1

Ben Browne (EW) defeated Nikunji Shah (M) 6-3, 6-4

Thomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 7-6 (7-5), 6-1

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-0, 6-0

Ty Vanderpoel/Nick Blas (M) defeated John Marquart/Tim Park (EW) 6-2, 3-6, 10-7

Erik Alsdork/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Kyle Josafat/Vincent Ly (M) 7-5, 6-1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-1; Meadowdale 3-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Friday October 6; 2:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Friday October 6; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 4-3

Singles:

Nathan Kim (C) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-0, 6-3

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Landon Herston (C) 6-1, 6-4

Michael Vo (L) defeated Jiang Yang (C) 6-0, 6-2

Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Zane Axberg (C) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 7-5, 6-2

Jay Saefong/Andrew Hayashi (C) defeated Derek Simbulan/Diego Brown (L) 6-4, 7-5

Andrew Tran/Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Jad Elayan/Agustine Dang (C) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Records: Lynnwood 5-5; Cascade 2-9

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday October 6; 3:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Cole Balen (AM) defeated Nick Barushka (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Ethan Welter (AM) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-3

Max Chnin (AM) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-4, 6-1

Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Ethan Tong (AM) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

Lochlan Shevlin/Dimitri Lewark (AM) defeated Hai Ho/Cyrus McMillion (MT) 6-0, 7-5

Nick Lewark/Khaitam Huynh (AM) defeated Brandon Vuong/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2

Records: Archbishop Murphy 4-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-9

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Friday October 6; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Volleyball

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

Snohomish stats:

Kelsey Nichols: 13 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces

Sophie Red Elk: 12 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Ellie Wetmore: 2 kills, 2 aces, 29 assists, 8 digs

Anika Smith: 12 digs

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Emerson Alley: 9 kills, 7 digs

Sierra Swan: 7 digs

Maya Faulkner: 3 kills

Catherine Brown: 3 kills

Sarah Simula: 3 kills

Haley Trinh: 3 kills

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 6-2, 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-7, 2-8

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday October 10; 7:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4, 5-4; Cedarcrest 1-7, 1-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Juanita; Thursday October 5; 7:00 p.m.

Cross Country

Cascade/Lynnwood/Mariner/Meadowdale

5,000 meters at Mariner High School

Boys Team Scores:

1. Meadowdale 18

2. Mariner 65

3. Cascade 71

4. Lynnwood 83

Top boys individual finishers:

1. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 13:57

2. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 13:59

3. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 14:04

4. Trevor Krestel (Cascade)

5. KeyShawn Shepard (Meadowdale) 14:10

6. Aaron Ton (Mariner) 14:24

7. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 14:32

8. Patrick Steier (Meadowdale) 14:35

9. Anthony Lonegro (Cascade) 15:00

10. Aiden Patzer (Mariner) 15:02

Girls team scores:

1. Meadowdale 22

2. Lynnwood 55

3. Cascade 61

4. Mariner DNQ

Top girls individual finishers:

1. Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 16:02

2. Xitlalli Salinas-Lopez (Mariner) 16:30

3. Kira Korten (Cascade) 16:51

4. Marley Maquilling (Meadowdale) 16:54

5. Alice Tyler (Lynnwood) 18:07

6. Eliana Wong (Meadowdale) 18:28

7. Emma Averbeck (Meadowdale) 18:29

8. Sofia Mallet (Meadowdale) 18:32

9. Lynn Le (Meadowdale) 18:33

10. Allie Krestel (Cascade) 18:35

Click below for all results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/223744/info

Lynnwood and Meadowdale next meet: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday October 7 at Lakewood High School

Edmonds-Woodway/Everett/Jackson/Shorecrest

4,000 meters at Jackson High School

Boys team scores:

1. Jackson 31

2. Edmonds-Woodway 40

3. Shorecrest 67

4. Everett 86

Top boys individual finishers:

1. Ethan Holmes (Jackson) 12:57

2. Fedem Irungu (Shorecrest) 12:57

3. Benjamin Christiansen (Jackson) 13:01

4. David In (Jackson) 13:11

5. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 13:13

6. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 13:25

7. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 13:29

8. Jayden Heighway (Shorecrest) 13:31

9. Isaac Mach (Edmonds-Woodway) 13:32

10. Isaac Pratt (Everett)

Girls team scores:

1. Jackson 36

2. Shorecrest 40

3. Edmonds-Woodway 69

4. Everett 85

Top girls individual finishers:

1. Selena Bangerter (Jackson) 15:31

2. Olivia Friedrich (Jackson) 15:49

3. Lucie Buchanan (Everett) 15:50

4. Scout Lynass (Shorecrest) 16:01

5. Addison Phillips (Shorecrest) 16:02

6. Vivienna Hakim (Shorecrest) 16:13

7. Bailey Board (Jackson) 16:15

8. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:21

9. Gabby Landa (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:30

10. Lily Kamila (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:47

Click below for all results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/223816/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District XC Championships; Thursday October 12; 3:30 p.m. at Lynndale Park

— Compiled by Steve Willits