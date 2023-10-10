High school sports roundup for Oct. 9, 2023

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

23-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-23

Lynnwood stats:

Paige Gessey: 16 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces

Charlie Thomas: 40 assists, 4 kills, 5 acesSammy Holmer: 10 kills, 16 digs, 3 blocks

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Elizabeth Veshkurova: 9 kills, 13 digs, 1 block, 1 ace

Indira Carey-Boxley: 13 kills, 5 blocks, 1 ace

Addyson Pontak: 26 digs

Alyssa Dittoe: 14 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks

Sydney Petelle: 34 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 9-0, 11-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-5, 6-5

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11; at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

26-24, 25-21, 25-17

Meadowdale stats:

Sofia Brockmeyer: 16 digs, 4 aces

Jae’elle Jenkins: 6 kills, 3 digs

Laiken Thoesen: 17 assists, 4 digs

Jackie Tang: 9 digs, 4 kills

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-2, 7-4; Cedarcrest 1-8, 1-8

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10

Boys Tennis

Postponed matches (due to weather):

Mariner vs Lynnwood

Marysville Pilchuck vs Meadowdale

Edmonds-Woodway vs Kamiak

Stanwood vs Mountlake Terrace

Next scheduled matches — all scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11

Edmonds-Woodway at Glacier Peak

Meadowdale at Jackson

Mountlake Terrace at Mariner

Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck at Totem Middle School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

