Homage hosting Medicare health fairs on upcoming Fridays

Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period is now underway, from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, Homage, which provides services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, is hosting Medicare Health Fairs on Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon beginning Friday, Oct. 27 and running through Friday, Dec. 1. Homage is located at 5026 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Whether people are on Medicare, looking to sign up or have a family member who needs Medicare, the health fairs are open to the public. The free events require participants to register in advance at homage.org/medicare-health-fairs.

During the Friday fairs, experts from Aetna, Humana and United Healthcare will be on hand to cover the following topics:

• Medicare eligibility

• How and when to enroll in Medicare

• What if you’re over 65 and still working

• Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D

• Medigap coverage

• Medicare Advantage

People living in Snohomish County who are in need of transportation assistance may qualify for a ride. Call Homage’s Transportation Assistance Program at 425-423-8517 to see if you qualify. Transportation must be arranged at least three days in advance.

“We aim to help make life easier for folks on various levels,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “Understanding the ‘alphabet soup’ of Medicare, Medigap, and Medicare Advantage can be challenging, so we’re bringing in experts to explain Medicare choices and answer questions for the community.”