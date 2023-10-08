Hundreds enjoy morning run during 15th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament

Many fans of education line up to get their 5k on.
Peter Hanson placed first in the 5k with a final time of 20:07.
Harrison Miller crosses the finish line second.
Andrew Gladhill places third.
Lynnwood High School Cheerleaders gather together.
A perfect putt.
Meadowdale High School cheerleaders wait for the runners to arrive.
Young athletes from the Snohomish County Football Club.
A bird that relies more on legs than wings, it seems.
This young fella is still in that post-run haze.
Captain Jason Mathews was one of several South County Fire first responders ready to keep an eye on attendees.
Lynnwood City Council President Shannon Sessions and Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby emcee the event.
Andrew Gladhill, Harrison Miller and Pete Hanson, the top three runners at the 5k.
A cast won’t slow this guy down.
The Northwest Junior Pipe Band traverses the parking lot on the way to their next grand performance.
Two participants near the finish line.
Food trucks began setting up a little after the race began.
Futsal practice before the tournament.
Which of them is wearing the bigger shirt?
One of several little guys seen at the gathering.
Saturday morning tug of war.
She’s got a good grip.
Two young volunteers eager for the spotlight.
It’s a good thing they’re enthusiastic because there’s about 90% of the route left.
Edmonds-Woodway High School cheerleaders cheered on contestants on their way to triumph.

Hundreds of parents, students, teachers and community members woke up bright and early Saturday to raise money for the Foundation for Edmonds School District at its 15th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament. They were greeted by slightly muggy, but otherwise bright and cheery weather. Those who participated in the 5k portion of the event were also greeted by many young cheerleaders.

The first participant to cross the finish line was Peter Hanson, a 6th grade teacher from College Place Elementary, who finished in 20 minutes, 7 seconds. Coming in just seconds behind him were College Place Middle School student Harrison Miller and Andrew Gladhill, a community member with family in the district.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

