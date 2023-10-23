Individual market open enrollment for health insurance starts Nov. 1

All Washington state residents are invited to shop, compare, and sign up for a qualified health plan (QHP) through Washington Healthplanfinder starting Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2024, according to a news release.

Washington residents seeking health insurance on the individual market or Medicaid can visit wahealthplanfinder.org through Oct. 30 to preview plan offerings and price points.

“Everyone needs health insurance to access the care that they need to stay healthy and to protect themselves from financial ruin in the event of a serious illness or injury. Now is the time for plan for your coverage for 2024,” Washington Health Benefit Exchange CEO Ingrid Ulrey said. “We are excited to renew more than 200,000 current customers and welcome in new customers. Visit wahealthplanfinder.org to review the choice of plans offered in your area and your eligibility for affordable Cascade Care plans.”

Many Washington Healthplanfinder customers will benefit from savings if they renew in or switch to a Cascade Care Silver or Gold plan during open enrollment.

Navigating health insurance options can be complicated and challenging. In addition to shopping on-line at wahealthplanfinder.org, customers can call the Customer Support Center at 1-855-923-4633, for remote support in multiple languages, or be connected with an in-person assister or broker in their community.

“Currently, 23% of the state’s uninsured population are people who are undocumented,” Ulrey said. “Enabling this community to purchase coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder is a critical step to ensure that everyone has access to the health care they need.”

Due to federal restrictions, people without lawful presence will not be eligible for federal subsidies, but may be eligible for Cascade Care Savings, a state-funded subsidy available to all individuals and families in Washington who make 250% of the federal poverty level or less — $33,975 per year for a one-person household and $57,575 for a three-person household.

Resources are available

• Shop online at wahealthplanfinder.org.

• Call the Customer Support Center at 1-855-923-4633

• Ask the call center or visit Support in Your Area to find an in-person assister near you.

Washington Healthplanfinder’s Customer Support Center will have extended hours during open enrollment. The center will be open and ready to aid customers from 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Friday; closed on the weekends and holidays. These hours go into effect Nov. 1, 2023, and end Jan. 31, 2024. The following adjustments were made to the center’s schedule; extended hours are subject to change:

Additional open hours:

• Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Dec. 15, 7:30 a.m. to midnight

• Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Jan. 15, 7:30 a.m. to midnight

Closed on the following days:

• Nov. 24-25 – Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day

• Dec. 25 – Christmas Day

• Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day