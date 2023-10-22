Just Around the Corner: Winlock, home to ‘world’s largest egg’

The “World’s Largest Egg” is in Winlock, Washington. I’m serious. That’s no yolk.

I poached this from Wikipedia: “Winlock is mostly famous for having the World’s Largest Egg, reflecting its former status as a major producer of eggs.

“The idea of an egg came from John G. Lawrence, the manager of the newly formed egg and poultry co-op as a way to represent the growing industry centered in Winlock in the 1920s. During that time, farmers in Winlock were shipping as much as a quarter million cases of eggs to market a year.”

The first egg was made of wood, canvas and plaster. Subsequent ones were made of plastic, and then fiberglass. This is the fourth version, hatched in 1991.

In addition to the egg, there’s chicken art all throughout the town. However, I didn’t see a time cluck anywhere on the street. Instead, I had to use my watch.

Speaking of the town, there’s egg-sactly 1,472 residents in Winlock as of 2020. Yes, I made sure I didn’t scramble those numbers around.

Here’s to the future of Winlock. May its days be nothing but sunny side up.

— Story and photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.