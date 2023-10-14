Letter to the editor: A vote for Mackey Guenther is a vote for our future

Dear editor,

Mackey Gunther is the voice we need on the Edmonds City Council. As a former city councilmember and current elected official I have learned that the most important thing we can do to create good policy is to bring in a diversity of voices that better represent our entire community. And it is the voice of those beginning their adult lives that has been sorely missing in our local conversations. After all, about 30% of the Edmonds population is under 30 so it makes sense that just 14.5% of the city council falls into that demographic.

Let’s consider what Mackey’s generation has accomplished in just the past few years on a state, national and even international level. From common sense gun safety reform to environmental action to addressing overarching issues of inequality, it has been young people that have organized, demanded more from their elected officials, and have been willing to put in the hard work. This is a generation that has experienced school lockdowns, a global pandemic, and almost daily environmental catastrophes, yet they remain hopeful and engaged.

Mackey brings a thoughtfulness not often seen in people running for office. He shows both a deep understanding of local issues, a willingness to listen and learn, and a sincere commitment to his community, our community. We should all take a little pride that a young man who grew up in Edmonds is so committed to making it a better place. Vote for Mackey. Vote for our future.

Strom Peterson

State Representative 21st District