Letter to the editor: Action vs. attack

Editor:

As we see in national level politics, it is much easier to denounce the incumbent than to propose better solutions. The Edmonds mayor election seems to follow the same pattern, with a very well orchestrated program maligning the current mayor, Mike Nelson.

Nelson’s many important accomplishments need to be acknowledged to better inform voters. One of his first jobs was to get the city through COVID. He played an important role in protecting our citizens and in supporting local businesses. I was particularly impressed with his support of minority-owned business. Mayor Nelson’s leadership in recreating the Highway 99 corridor will make a positive difference in the future of Edmonds. As the initial organizer of the Native Plant Demonstration Garden, I am especially pleased to see that native plants are being used in that project. Among Mayor Nelson’s other contributions is requiring inclusive playground upgrades so that people of all abilities and ages can enjoy our playgrounds. Because of these and many more ways that Mayor Nelson has made a positive difference in Edmonds, I urge everyone to vote to retain Mayor Nelson.

I have lived in Edmonds since the early ’80s when I bought my small house here. I love this city and I am confident that Mayor Nelson shares my vision of keeping it a city we are proud of.

Susie Schaefer

Edmonds