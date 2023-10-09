Letter to the editor: Asking Mike Rosen for clarification

Editor:

Mike Rosen has promoted himself as honest, open, ethical, respectable and a man of integrity.

Mike is a white male who also represented himself and stated in the Snohomish County Official Local Voter’s Pamphlet, August 1, 2023, and throughout his campaign as being the “Owner/CEO of a top ranked firm serving clients including Nike, Starbucks, Phillips Sonicare, EPA, CDC and thousands of national, regional local governments and organizations across 20 states.” This firm is PRR. This claim is apparently false and/or grossly misleading at best.

In fact, that Owner/CEO of PRR was Rita Brogan – not Mike Rosen. In approximately 1990 Ms Brogan registered PRR as a woman minority owned business and grew it quite a lot – from 7 to 100 employees. Brogan is Asian American woman. When she wanted to ease into retirement – 2015 – she created an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), and sold the business to the employees. So, Rosen was technically an owner — not CEO — but so were 100 other employees/owners. More accurately Rosen was a shareholder

Such small businesses as PRR get priority in the bid awards by government entities. (It was called the women and minority owned business program). Therefore, it’s impossible that Rosen ran the business in the 2016-2017 period, and for it to be a disadvantaged business enterprise. It appears Mike has mislead Edmonds voters by inflating his resume, misrepresenting himself and attempting to steal and wrap himself in Brogan’s accomplishments.

Mike, please clarify for Edmonds, for your voters.

Theresa Hutchinson

Edmonds