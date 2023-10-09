Letter to the editor: Asking Mike Rosen for clarification

Editor:
Mike Rosen has promoted himself as honest, open, ethical, respectable and a man of integrity.
Mike is a white male who also represented himself and stated in the Snohomish County Official Local Voter’s Pamphlet, August 1, 2023, and throughout his campaign as being the “Owner/CEO of a top ranked firm serving clients including Nike, Starbucks, Phillips Sonicare, EPA, CDC and thousands of national, regional local governments and organizations across 20 states.” This firm is PRR. This claim is apparently false and/or grossly misleading at best.
In fact, that Owner/CEO of PRR was Rita Brogan – not Mike Rosen. In approximately 1990 Ms Brogan registered PRR as a woman minority owned business and grew it quite a lot – from 7 to 100 employees. Brogan is Asian American woman. When she wanted to ease into retirement – 2015 – she created an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), and sold the business to the employees. So, Rosen was technically an owner — not CEO — but so were 100 other employees/owners. More accurately Rosen was a shareholder
Such small businesses as PRR get priority in the bid awards by government entities. (It was called the women and minority owned business program). Therefore, it’s impossible that Rosen ran the business in the 2016-2017 period, and for it to be a disadvantaged business enterprise. It appears Mike has mislead Edmonds voters by inflating his resume, misrepresenting himself and attempting to steal and wrap himself in Brogan’s accomplishments.
Mike, please clarify for Edmonds, for your voters.
Theresa Hutchinson
Edmonds
Rita is amazing and it was a pleasure to work with her. However, there some few details in Ms. Hutchinson’s this letter that I would like to correct/clarify.
• I joined PRR in 1991, as the 7th employee.
• At the time it was called Pacific Rim Resources and was rebranded as PRR in 2001.
• I was promoted to Managing Principal in 2008 and began acquiring shares.
• In 2015 Rita sold her company to the new ownership group which included five women, me and our employees.
• The firm no longer qualified as minority owned. We structured ownership to retain woman owned business certification.
• In addition to my existing shares, I purchased additional shares, and as stated by Ms. Hutchinson, I also benefited as an employee through the ESOP.
• I also received annual K-1 Forms because the IRS considered me an owner.
Several individuals encouraged me to use the term CEO to explain my position and responsibilities. They advised that the term was more generally understood than Managing Principal and the responsibilities similar. I realize that in the interest of providing role clarity I might have unintentionally created confusion and a perception of misrepresentation. That was absolutely not my intent.
If anyone has questions about me, my background or what I plan to do as mayor, please reach out to me personally at rosen@rosen4mayor.com.
Mr.Rosen, with all respect, who were these “several individuals” who encouraged you to misrepresent your position?
Your explanation is extremely condescending to the voters in the Edmonds community. Assuming that the general population wouldn’t understand what “managing principal” meant within an organization. This isn’t the first time that I have heard rumors about your condescension but now it is here, in your response, for all to see.
You have blatantly misrepresented yourself in order to boost your resume. What else are you misrepresenting because “several individuals” are telling you to?
Thanks for the clarification problem is people today understand things much better than they used to and get upset when the exact correct term isn’t used. So for those that still have a problem the origination had what 6 CEO’s “managing principals”. Maybe explain what role each of you did during your ownership. So the public can better understand your role. A reasonable request if you ask me.
Rosen- I’m not buying what you are selling here.
You have misrepresented the IRS’s use of the K1 form.
You have pushed off responsibility for the voters’s guide text to someone else.
You were never the primary owner of this firm, either before or after Ms. Brogan’s tenure.
You have not corrected MEN or The Herald when they referred to you as a retired business owner.
This reminds me of the conversation we had when I asked you why you voted at the Planning Board to not require building step backs when the tall building was across the street from a single family residence. You said ‘that vote happened when I was new on the board. Go talk to the prior board president about that issue.’
Passing the buck might fly on the volunteer planning board, but it will not work for a mayor.
You have never held elected office and you have no track record with the types of decisions that a mayor is responsible for. You have some work to do to explain yourself with this important statement of professional experience in the voter’s guide.
A quick Google search shows that companies can and do have multiple CEOs. As a non business major if someone told me he was a “Managing Principal” I would have no idea what they meant. If they said CEO I would sort of know. It seems like splitting hair to folks on the street, Also, Ms. Sierra, please name the people that told you the “rumors” as you asked Mr. Rosen to tell who told him it was good to use CEO. We have far greater issues in Edmonds to debate. The last thing we need is rumor mongering.
A quick google search shows that a managing principal and a CEO are not the same thing. If Mr. Rosen is willing to fudge this on the basis of counsel from his ‘advisors’, what else will be embellished?
If someone is running on being open, honest and transparent – they’d better be doing just that.
Good catch Teresa
