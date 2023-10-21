Letter to the editor: Ditch fake spider webs for a wildlife-safe Halloween

Editor:

Halloween is approaching, and Edmonds is thoroughly decked out for this scary holiday.

Alas, there’s one element that we often see that is scary to birds, insects and other wildlife in particular. It’s the fake spider webs hung on fences and from trees. The little creatures can get snagged in the web – which, after all, acts just like a real web in that regard – and are unable to free themselves.

Learn more at www.treehugger.com/fake-spider-webs-bird-deaths-danger-4863065

Ideally, the stuff shouldn’t be sold. But until that happens, please consider our feathered friends and their kin and choose NOT to have fake spider webs as part of your decoration.

Happy – and safe – Halloween to all!

Ellen Blackstone

Edmonds