Letter to the editor: Edmonds needs a change at the top

Editor:

I have lived in Edmonds for 73 years and spent over 45 years as a professional working with over a hundred mayors in Washington. I have worked with every Edmonds mayor over the last 35 years, excluding Mike Nelson. The best mayors were open and collaborative with their department heads and council members. They were not overtly partisan. They responded to citizen inquiries and concerns. They did not have hidden agendas. Sadly, none of these qualities have been evident in our current Mayor Nelson.

Nelson does not return phone calls or emails, is seldom in his office and has acknowledged that he doesn’t engage or actively communicate with residents. During his term nine long-serving city department heads have left with years of experience being lost. Mayor Nelson abandoned his initial well qualified choice for police chief, Assistant Chief Jim Lawless, when he got pushback from certain councilmembers. Then he tried to appoint an unqualified candidate who had not been properly vetted. Nelson recently refused to attend a recent council meeting because he disagreed with a letter the council voted to send to the state asking for assistance with the restoration of salmon. Haven’t we had enough of this? Time for a change.

Mike Rosen deserves to be elected our new mayor. Mike will be open, honest and fair. His professional and civic service has proven he will create a culture of responsive service and leadership for the citizens of Edmonds based on civility, ethical behavior and respect.

Mark R. Bucklin

Edmonds