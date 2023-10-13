Letter to the editor: Mayor Nelson has a record of positive impact

Editor:

I’ve noticed discourse regarding the mayoral race and I’d like to offer my own perspective. As a community-focused educator pursuing a Harvard public leadership program, I bring a unique perspective to the conversation. Additionally, as a parent of 1-year-old twins, I’m particularly invested in the future of Edmonds.

I met Mike Nelson at a city council meeting where I advocated for improved accessibility throughout Edmonds. The truth is that throughout our lives most of us will step in and out of disability, and it’s important that we all have access to our community. When I finished, Mayor Nelson popped over to say he agreed there were opportunities for improvement and wanted to meet. With many things to consider when governing, I was impressed with his initiative to talk with me, just a citizen that wanted change.

Many of Edmonds’ beloved events like Taste Edmonds and the Arts Festival are privately organized, limiting city control. Instead of claiming the issues were beyond his authority, he and I worked together to brainstorm innovative solutions.

The results: This summer’s events were notably more accessible. What I appreciate was that he didn’t do it for press, no one knew he was working on it, he didn’t get praise, he spent his own time reaching out to his network just to ensure that people in Edmonds have access and feel welcome.

I believe Mayor Nelson has a tangible record of positive impact, he will guide Edmonds toward a brighter, more inclusive future.

Jessie Owen

Edmonds