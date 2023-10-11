Letter to the editor: Mike Nelson dedicated to serving Edmonds

Editor:

What is the job of a mayor? Some very vocal Edmonds folks apparently think that it is to walk around town and schmooze with the community.

Mike Nelson considers the mayor’s job to be getting things done, and he has been doing a lot of that. The Edmonds economy has been booming, even during the pandemic when Mayor Nelson led the way in providing needed support to citizens and local business. Also, our Highway 99 corridor revitalization is moving ahead, with $22.5 million of grant funding secured by Mayor Nelson.

In addition, Nelson’s long-standing commitment to protecting the environment and fighting climate change now includes solar energy grants for underserved Edmonds residents, new EV charging stations and an updated Climate Action Plan for the city. Furthermore, a dedicated park acquisition fund will add open space and parks throughout the city, with inclusive playgrounds.

Safety in Edmonds has been a major focus of the Nelson administration, which secured funding for seven more police officers and two more firefighters, added body cameras for officers and police vehicles, and quadrupled funding of the city pedestrian safety program.

There is much more, but I hope you get the point. Mike Nelson is dedicated to serving Edmonds and has gotten a lot done.

Kathy Raley

Edmonds