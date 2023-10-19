Letter to the editor: Mike Nelson the best choice — here’s why

Editor:

Mike Nelson is the best choice for Mayor of Edmonds. His accomplishments span public access, development and infrastructure, public safety, health and the environment. He prioritizes inclusion, improving life for citizens.

Mayor Nelson augmented school zone enforcement and funded a crime emphasis team. He secured a Highway 99 storefront officer and created faster response times. Most importantly, a new Human Services Program helps our most vulnerable. The redevelopment of the Edmonds track offers activities from a skate park for youth to bocce ball, popular among seniors. All are served by this beautiful space.

As our region grows, residents must have a say in land use decisions. In the Oct. 12 Edmonds Beacon, Candidate Rosen suggests reopening the controversial debate around the Connector, already decided. Mayor Nelson underscores his commitment not to reopen this issue. His plan to situate additional public safety resources along the waterfront makes more sense than a megastructure that would destroy the beauty of our waterfront. complicating access and walkability.

We need Mayor Nelson’s proven transparency to include residents in evaluating best use for important local properties. A comprehensive plan for the Landmark area on Highway 99 should prioritize voters’ preferences, not private interests and proprietary bids. For the city to acquire such a property does not preclude selling it to private bidders after the citizens have had a chance to decide best use.

I hope all voters look closely at the issues and realize that Mayor Nelson is the best choice at this important time.

Kassie Goforth

Edmonds