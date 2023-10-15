Letter to the editor: Mike Rosen is best candidate for Edmonds mayor

Editor:

I am writing this endorsement for Mike Rosen. I know that this candidate is the most qualified candidate for Edmonds. This comes from my personal experience.

About four years ago, I was afforded the opportunity to work on a nonprofit board. I looked at the caliber of the persons serving and frankly, asked myself what I brought to the table. This is where I met Mr. Rosen. His qualifications were pretty impressive. To name a few, Mike served on the Edmonds Planning Board as a member and chairperson. He worked with multiple local and regional agencies to promote Edmonds. Mike served in multiple capacities at the Center for the Arts, promoting a vibrant art community, and in my dealings with Mike, his service and actions reverberate the importance of a vibrant arts program. Mike worked to help the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce stay vibrant and change their approach and events in Edmonds. Mike worked with the Washington State Department of Corrections as a local member, providing feedback and ideas to promote a successful work release program for released individuals. I worked with Mike on the board of Operation Military Family, a nonprofit that seeks to assist service members and their families transitioning from military to private lives.

In each example above, Mike’s impacts were measurable. He held himself to a standard that set realistic goals, measured the progress and took a frank and candid approach to discussions on that progress.

Mike Rosen is the best candidate for mayor.

George Bennett

Edmonds