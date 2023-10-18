Letter to the editor: Nelson has experience, specific plans to lead city

Editor:

I voted for Mike Nelson in our last election for Mayor of Edmonds, and plan to do so again in November. He guided our city through the pandemic and led Edmonds to be a more welcoming and open community. With that said, I trust he will do the same when elected for the next four years.

I have paid attention to the details of decisions and priorities Mike Nelson has as mayor. He has accomplishments, with our police and safety, preservation of public places, and inclusivity. I believe in his hope for this city .

Mike Nelson said he is, “ looking forward to making our community more walkable, investing in Highway 99, and to ensure that all residents are represented.” He specifically mentioned his commitment to helping people who have been historically ignored. I attended the Candidate Conversation event on Oct. 14, and he shared a story about a family’s feeling reconnected by the inclusive playgrounds recently built in the city. He said, “These are the things that make me proud.” During the event, Mike Nelson cited specific examples of what he has done and what he plans to do to continue to make Edmonds a great place to live. I believe he understands safety, the budget, the environment and people of all walks of life. He has experience and specific plans to lead our city.

Consider a vote to reelect Mike Nelson for Mayor of Edmonds.

Pat Tilden