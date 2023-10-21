Letter to the editor: ‘Outrageous’ utility rates

Editor:

Why can’t Edmonds operate on a budget? To put in five years of high utility rate increases to already outrageous charges, is totally out of control and should be turned down. County residents pay $132.54 annually for residence for stormwater. We pay over $300. Something’s very wrong that Edmonds needs three times as much and going for even more.

Also, why does the example only show bimonthly customers? What about the ones charged annually, billed semiannually? Are we not included in the ordinance? Is that because we have been billed wrong (for over 10 years now) — we pay first half at current rate, second half at increased rate because of deliberate billing in February of next year at that increased rate rather than rate in effect for dates being billed. Not an oversight, but intentional! Individually a small amount, but 3,000-plus of us, a tidy sum and we pay it seven months before bimonthly, because of billing practice.

Per a city finance director, they “like it fine the way it is.” Per another city rep, “you probably have to sue the city to correct it.” Not a city to be proud of, or want to be part of.

Jean Holtrop

Edmonds