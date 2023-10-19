Letter to the editor: Patrick Moriarty deserves to return to Superior Court

Editor:

The voters of Snohomish County have an important decision on their November ballot — who to vote for for Superior Court Judge position 17. As an attorney, I receive many calls from friends and family inquiring about judicial elections because they don’t know much about judges and want an attorney’s perspective. I urge them, and you, to keep Judge Patrick Moriarty on the Superior Court bench.

Judge Moriarty has unparalleled experience serving the citizens of Snohomish County. Judge Moriarty has proven to be fair, impartial, competent, and hard-working. When looking at judicial candidates, I urge you to look at who is supporting the candidate. Judge Moriarty is supported by all of his judicial colleagues, attorneys throughout the county, and community leaders.

At the forefront of everybody’s mind these days is public safety. There is a reason why Judge Moriarty has the overwhelming support of the deputy prosecuting attorneys in my office, law enforcement, and me. It is because Judge Moriarty appropriately balances individual rights with public safety.

Please join me in voting to retain Judge Patrick Moriarty!

Jason Cummings

Prosecuting Attorney