Letter to the editor: Regarding mayor candidates for 2023

Editor:

It’s with interest that I read recent letters questioning items on Mr. Rosen’s resume. It does make one wonder if other items were adjusted, too. I am also concerned about his lack of government experience, possessed by all other primary candidates. Lacking this experience, how long might it take him to deal with a mayoral emergency. Further, it would be impossible for Mr. Rosen to have led all those groups he said he did; no one could. I suspect that he was, rather, a consultant who assisted the real leaders of those projects. Because of these concerns, I will not vote for Mr. Rosen.

Instead, I will vote for Mike Nelson because of his experience and accomplishments during a very difficult time in our history. One huge accomplishment is guiding our city through COVID, which he did by working with the city council and other governmental bodies to assist businesses and families and to consider new ways to operate. Another example is his emphasis on the Highway 99 community, the first mayor to address the imbalance of taxes and projects between the Bowl and Highway 99 residents and businesses. Although it may not be well known, our city has seen record economic growth and the highest sales tax revenues ever under his leadership.

He also created a new human services program, with a social worker, hired the first woman police chief, led the hiring of seven new police officers and more. Therefore, I am supporting Mike Nelson for mayor — experience and accomplishments.

Gayla Shoemake

Edmonds