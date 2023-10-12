Letter to the editor: Roger Pence works for and with Edmonds citizens

Editor:

On www.rogerforedmonds.com , Roger Pence says his primary focus is “communications” between “City Hall” and the citizens, and he will be available via email, phone, and in person. Roger will be true to his word. He has been doing exactly that for the over three years that he and I have communicated about issues facing Edmonds. My experience is not unique. Roger repeatedly demonstrates that he listens to and thoughtfully considers others’ opinions, and collaborates to achieve mutual goals.

No document is more important than our Comprehensive Plan, which must be updated by the end of 2024. Roger has pledged to work for “effective citizen engagement in creating that plan.” I’m confident that he will honor his pledge because he demonstrates the importance of citizen engagement in every word he writes and every action he takes. See: myedmondsnews.com/2023/07/reader-view-is-edmonds-ready-for-neighborhood-associations/

Through years of volunteering his time, Roger is extremely well informed about Edmonds, and will represent Edmonds in a non partisan manner by focusing on the needs and wishes of his constituents rather than on a partisan agenda. He is kind, open and engaging, with everyone.

Candidate Pence’s “Goals and Planning for Edmonds’ Future” starts with “I opposed the recent state takeover of city zoning” and ends with “there is much we can achieve by working together.” Everything in his list reflects what I wish for Edmonds’ future. Please join me in voting for Roger Pence, Edmonds City Council position 1.

Joan Bloom

Edmonds Councilmember 2012-2015