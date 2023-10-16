Letter to the editor: Supporting Dr. Michelle Dotsch for Position 4, Edmonds City Council

Editor:

I was excited for the people of Edmonds when Dr. Michelle Dotsch decided to put her name forward as a candidate for Edmonds City Council. Michelle is the best qualified person for this position. She has focused her campaign on issues that matter to residents from all areas of Edmonds – safe neighborhoods, fiscal responsibility, and responsible growth. Vote Dr. Michelle (votedrmichelle.com) She is a native of Edmonds and has successfully managed a dental practice.

I have known and worked with Dr. Michelle since mid-2020. She first struck me as someone with a commanding grasp of details related to issues about which she is concerned. But, even more, I was struck by her honest energy for all she does as well as her focus on the tasks at hand. She is open and welcoming to new ideas and new ways of looking at problems. She is well versed in the growth needs and mandates from the state for our community. Michelle cares deeply about the environment, our trees, our marine and marsh areas, and the need to consider these along with growth needs for the future.

Michelle is an engaging and dynamic individual. She researches problems, potential legislation, development ideas, and looks for creative melding of ideas to build an Edmonds for the future.

This is why I am casting my vote for Dr. Michelle Dotsch for Position 4, Edmonds City Council. She is the best qualified. Please join me in voting for her.

Karen Haase Herrick, LTC, USA, RET, RN, MN

Edmonds