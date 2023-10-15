Letter to the editor: Supporting Judi Gladstone for Olympic View Water and Sewer commissioner

Editor:

My term as a commissioner of Olympic View Water and Sewer District (OVWSD) will be completed by the end of 2023. I did not file for reelection because I have decided to devote my time to care for my first grandchild in California. I am endorsing commissioner candidate Judi Gladstone as my replacement.

After my retirement as the general manager of a large water and sewer utility, I decided to run for the commissioner position in 2017 as a community service opportunity. During the past six years, I have come to know and appreciate the OVWSD’s fine staff and the unique challenges of operating a smaller utility system.

Although some aspects of the district’s operation are scaled down due to its smaller size, there are many other issues such as planning and legal requirements that are pretty much the same for utilities of any size. While a large utility has a bigger budget and can afford a bigger staff to address the various needs, a smaller utility must make do with a smaller rate revenue base. For that reason, the commissioners of a smaller utility district must be experienced and knowledgeable about the utility business to provide effective guidance to staff.

Judi and I have both worked in the water and sewer industry, for different employers, for around four decades. We have also known each other personally since our now adult sons attended elementary school together. She will be a great replacement for my position.

Fanny Yee

Woodway