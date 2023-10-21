Letter to the editor: The working relationship between city council and the administration

Editor: Please note that I am neutral in the mayor’s race and have not made any comments about either candidate. I chose not to endorse a candidate for mayor in the primary or the general election because, on Jan. 1, I am ready to work with whomever is sitting in the mayor’s chair.

I call on each mayoral candidate to describe his plan to establish a working relationship between city council and the mayor’s office for the 2024-2028 term. This is an important issue that has been largely unaddressed in the race, and I find it concerning as a councilmember.

I would like specifics on each mayoral candidate’s plans for communication between councilmembers, the mayor, and members of his administration. For example, will city councilmembers be allowed to email city staff? What constraints will there be on communications between council, staff and the mayor himself?

Communications are vital to our ability to carry out our role of providing government oversight and accountability to our constituents and taxpayers. We must be able to carry out our legislative role as a check and balance to the executive branch. This is the basic premise of our democracy.

I think that the voters of Edmonds deserve daylight on this issue. The ball is in your court as to whether to acknowledge my request, Mayor Nelson and Mr. Rosen. But, as your existing and potentially future colleague, I would appreciate a response.

Regards,

Jenna Nand

Edmonds City Councilmember, Position 7